Mango lassi in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Mango Lassi
Aurora restaurants that serve mango lassi
Evexia Café.Bakery.Market
46 South Aurora Road, Aurora
No reviews yet
Smoothie Special: Mango Lassi
$7.00
Mango, coconut whip, cardamom, low-fat or cashew yogurt
More about Evexia Café.Bakery.Market
Ohris Indian Cuisine
7205 Aurora Rd, Aurora
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$2.99
More about Ohris Indian Cuisine
