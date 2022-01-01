Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve mango lassi

Evexia Café.Bakery.Market image

 

Evexia Café.Bakery.Market

46 South Aurora Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoothie Special: Mango Lassi$7.00
Mango, coconut whip, cardamom, low-fat or cashew yogurt
More about Evexia Café.Bakery.Market
Ohris Indian Cuisine image

 

Ohris Indian Cuisine

7205 Aurora Rd, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$2.99
More about Ohris Indian Cuisine

