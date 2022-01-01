Go
Toast

Aurora Taphouse

Come on in and enjoy!
Honoring the history and celebrating the new transition. Aurora Tap House still the longest bar is Aurora IL loving being part of the local community

134 West Downer Place

No reviews yet

Location

134 West Downer Place

Aurora IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Endiro Coffee

No reviews yet

Brew all the good you can!

Gillerson's Grubbery

No reviews yet

Gillerson's Grubbery is a local family owned restaurant. We love food, beer and friends mingling at our tables! Our food isn't always normal but it's always delicious!
We're the craft beer spot in Downtown Aurora by far! All of our taps and can choices change sometimes daily so there is always something for everyone! Not a beer person, we have a mostly full bar with a vast selection of whiskey, bourbons, tequilas, vodkas and rums.
What ever we are doing we try to do it as close to the Midwest that we can!

North Island Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston