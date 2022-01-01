Go
Toast

Pizza Now - Aurora

Best pizza in town...like for real, no lie

PIZZA

1276 D North Lake Street • $

Avg 4.2 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Hawaiian$8.99
Ham, pineapple, and jalapenos
Half/Half$6.99
Sausage$6.99
Three topping pizza$8.99
Marinara$0.99
Garlic breadsticks$1.99
8 Chicken wings$8.99
Supreme$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and jalapenos
Pepperoni$6.99
Cheese$6.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1276 D North Lake Street

Aurora IL

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aurora Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Honoring the history and celebrating the new transition. Aurora Tap House still the longest bar is Aurora IL loving being part of the local community

Little Red Schoolhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North Island Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston