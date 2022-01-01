Austell restaurants you'll love
Austell's top cuisines
Must-try Austell restaurants
More about Dolly's Home Cooking
Dolly's Home Cooking
4971 Austell Rd, Austell
|Popular items
|Breakfast Platter
|$8.99
Choice of breakfast meat (4pc Bacon, House Made Sausage, Ham, Country Ham, Corned Beef Hash, Tenderloin, or Smoked Sausage), 2 eggs anyway, grits - gravy - hash browns - or home fries, and a buttermilk biscuit.
|Add Cheese
|$0.99
|3 Pancakes
|$5.99
More about Thumbs Up Diner
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Thumbs Up Diner
2615 East West Connector, Suite 100, Austell
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$12.39
|One Egg
|$1.55
|Two Egg
|$2.99
More about La Salsa Austell
La Salsa Austell
2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HW, AUSTELL