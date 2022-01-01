Bishop Cidercade

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 Asian Fusion is a first of it’s kind locally owned and operated Family Restaurant created with an exciting vision by Kevin Le and Lynn Tran. We delight in providing a culinary exploration of Asia’s diverse food landscape. 1618 Asian Fusion serves high-quality fusion and fine casual service in a unique and thoughtfully designed space.

Focusing on the bright, bold, diverse flavors of Asia, 1618’s menu spans the continent – offering diners a taste of Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, Singaporean and Southeast Asian food in our own fusion style. Boasting a calming Zen-like environment, the 6,000 square-foot space features wood elements, live greenery, and clean lines creating a minimalist, stylish dining room that exudes a comfortable yet elegant feel.

