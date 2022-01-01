Go
Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr

Popular Items

Greek Mediterranean Salad$9.50
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Diced Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette.
Cheese Pizza$8.00
RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Ranch Dressing
Pepperoni$10.00
PEPPERONI, LIGHT TEXAS HONEY DRIZZLE
Meat Lovers$12.00
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON, HAM
Build Your Own$8.00
Smoked Wings$16.50
Delicious house smoked wings! We use Texas hill country post oak firewood for the amazing smoke flavor of our wings. 10 wings to an order.
Gluten Free
Dairy Free
Margherita$10.00
SLICED ROMA TOMATO, FRESH MOZZ, GARLIC, BASIL
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
