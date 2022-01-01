With humble roots as a late night food trailer, team ADP got their start pressing panini for the show goers and bar patrons of the Red River Cultural District. With an insatiable hunger for big, bold, Texas sized flavor and all things sandwich the team partnered with Executive Chef Reed Faitak in the summer of 2012 and took the leap to a brick and mortar operation.

With the advent of a tiny, yet proper kitchen, Chef Reed and his team found their culinary calling by way of the classic Mexican sandwich, the Torta. Fresh baked Telera Rolls were the perfect platform for Chef Reeds' endless creativity and unique approach to balancing classic and contemporary flavors and techniques. A Chef's approach to sandwiches was born, and as they say, the rest is history.



8023 Burnet Rd