Austin Daily Press

With humble roots as a late night food trailer, team ADP got their start pressing panini for the show goers and bar patrons of the Red River Cultural District. With an insatiable hunger for big, bold, Texas sized flavor and all things sandwich the team partnered with Executive Chef Reed Faitak in the summer of 2012 and took the leap to a brick and mortar operation.
With the advent of a tiny, yet proper kitchen, Chef Reed and his team found their culinary calling by way of the classic Mexican sandwich, the Torta. Fresh baked Telera Rolls were the perfect platform for Chef Reeds' endless creativity and unique approach to balancing classic and contemporary flavors and techniques. A Chef's approach to sandwiches was born, and as they say, the rest is history.

1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B

Popular Items

$2 EDWARD STREET TACO (VEGAN)$2.00
Edamame Fritter, Avocado, Pickled Fresno, Onion, Peanut Sauce, Chimichurri, Red Cabbage Slaw
DEVILLE BOWL$12.00
Braised Chicken, Plantain Chips, Grilled Pineapple, Adp Queso, Ginger Chimichurri, Queso Fresco, And Red Cabbage Salad
CANADIAN TUXEDO$11.00
Braised Chicken, House Pickles, Aioli, Black Pepper Maple Gastrique, Cheddar, And Swiss
CUBAN$14.00
Berkshire Pork Belly Carnitas, Black Forest Ham, House Pickles, Aioli, Spicy Mustard, Cheddar and Swiss
CHIPS AND QUESO$6.75
Smoked Poblano Queso With Grilled Beet Pico, Goat Cheese Yogurt. Vegetarian
PORK BELLY CARNITAS TACO$5.00
Berkshire Pork Belly Carnitas, Smashed Avocado, Black Bean Refritos, Queso Fresco, And Your Choice Of Salsa. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas
JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES$2.00
Served With Spicy Ranch. Vegetarian
$1 Small Pups$1.00
$2 LUCY STREET TACO$2.00
Braised Pork, Escabeche, Aji Aioli, Chimichurri, Red Cabbages Slaw
FRIED BRUSSELS$6.75
Smoked Jalapeno And Apple Jam, Queso Fresco, And Red Cabbage Salad. Vegetarian
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
