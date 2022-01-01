Austin Eastciders

Go
PIZZA

1530 Barton Springs Rd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Waldorf Salad$12.00
romaine hearts, pecans, apples, goat cheese, and sherry vinaigrette
Smoked Pork Cuban$14.00
Easy Tiger hoagie roll, black forest ham, ginger rubbed pork,
habanero mustard, pickles, and swiss
Turkey Club$15.00
smoked turkey, provolone, avocado, bacon, romaine, smoked tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on Easy Tiger Sourdough
Margherita$13.13
mozzarella, basil pesto, red sauce, olive oil
Hippie Hollow$15.23
roasted trumpet and beech mushrooms, garlic, chili flake, goat cheese
The Capitol$16.80
pepperoni, fennel sausage, bacon lardons, fire roasted peppers, fresno
Roasted Cauliflower$9.00
parmesan, tomato, basil pesto, garlic, and red pepper
Smash Burger$12.00
double smash patty, caramelized onion, smoked tomato, romaine, pickles, cheddar, roasted garlic aioli
Pepperoni$15.75
mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce, oregano, red chili
Large Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, house Caesar dressing, lemon, parmesan, and house croutons
Location

1530 Barton Springs Rd

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
