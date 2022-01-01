Hopped Grapefruit was crafted by the awesome women at Austin Eastciders and Pink Boots. This cider was blended with hop varietals sourced from the renowned Yakima Chief Hops and include a special blend of HBC 630, Idaho Gem®, Loral®, Talus® and Triumph. Hopped Grapefruit was then infused with grapefruit harvested from the Texas Rio Grande Valley. This cider clocks in at 6.5% abv. and features flavors of sweet grapefruit and citrus hops with a clean, bitter finish. Hopped Grapefruit is a sensory experience with its hazy, light pink hue and aroma of citrus, hops, pines, and notes of botanicals!

