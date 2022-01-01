Go
Austin Eastciders

979 Springdale Rd Ste 130
Popular Items

Strawberry Lemonade 6-pack$10.00
A strawberry and a lemon walked into a Cidery. They were never seen again 😉 Ripe strawberry, undertones of lemon, notes of raspberries, slightly sweet on the front, refreshingly tart on the finish
Hopped Grapefruit Growler
Hopped Grapefruit was crafted by the awesome women at Austin Eastciders and Pink Boots. This cider was blended with hop varietals sourced from the renowned Yakima Chief Hops and include a special blend of HBC 630, Idaho Gem®, Loral®, Talus® and Triumph. Hopped Grapefruit was then infused with grapefruit harvested from the Texas Rio Grande Valley. This cider clocks in at 6.5% abv. and features flavors of sweet grapefruit and citrus hops with a clean, bitter finish. Hopped Grapefruit is a sensory experience with its hazy, light pink hue and aroma of citrus, hops, pines, and notes of botanicals!
Imperial 6-Pack$13.99
ABV: 8.3% This Imperial Cider was blended with unfiltered apple juice from the PNW for a balanced fresh apple experience with undeniable charm.
Strawberry Lemonade Growler
A strawberry and a lemon walked into a Cidery. They were never seen again. Ripe strawberry, undertones of lemon, notes of raspberries, slightly sweet on the front, refreshingly tart on the finish
Location

Austin TX

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
