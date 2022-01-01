Austin Java
Java On
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
5404 Manchaca Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5404 Manchaca Dr
Austin TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Norther Tasting Room
Welcome to Austin's only craft seltzer house - Good times always free! #DrinkBlue
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Pizzeria Grata
Come in and enjoy our Neapolitan inspired pizza, fresh from our wood-fired oven.
RADIO
Speciality espresso, craft beer, cocktails, and popular Austin food trailers together under majestic Texas live oak trees.