Go
Toast
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Austin Rotisserie Fareground

Austin Rotisserie Fareground

Come in and enjoy!

111 Congress Avenue P400

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Parisian$10.99
Classic French baguette sandwich with salted butter, ham and Swiss cheese. Simple but delicious!
Salade De Chèvre$7.25
Organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and homemade French vinaigrette.
House Roti$0.50
house mayo, parsley.
Poulet Roti Baguette$11.99
Baguette with house roti spread, shredded rotisserie chicken, organic arugula, crumbled goat cheese and homemade French vinaigrette.
Roti Bowl$12.99
Bed of organic arugula with shredded rotisserie chicken, chopped red cabbage, panela cheese, guacamousse
(avocado mousse/spread), walnuts and homemade French vinaigrette.
Quarter Special$14.99
Parisian style quarter rotisserie chicken (must choose dark or white meat). Includes a serving of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, a side salade de chèvre (organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and house vinaigrette) 1 house roti sauce and 1 salsa verde.
Petites Patates (rotisserie potatoes)$6.99
Roasted baby potatoes cooked in chicken drippings (includes 1 house roti sauce)
Macarons$2.00
French macaron flavors: pistachio, lemon, chocolate, caramel, raspberry and vanilla. Please specify in comments flavor selection and we will try our best to accomodate based on availabilty.
Half Baguette with side butter$3.00
half French baguette served with side of butter
Whole Bird$21.99
Parisian style whole rotisserie chicken. Includes a serving of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, 1 house roti sauce and 1 salsa verde.

Location

111 Congress Avenue P400

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Voodoo Doughnut

No reviews yet

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

Empire Control Room & Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Vaquero Taquero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston