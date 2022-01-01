78704 (South Austin) restaurants you'll love

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Top restaurants in South Austin

The fine city of Austin is separated into North and South regions depending on which way down the highway you intend to travel. South Austin offers a selection of eclectic cuisine that will make your heart and soul sing. From the high-end dining of Circle C to the dives of South Congress, get ready to taste and see the gloriousness of good food made well.

South Austin features a mix of pan-Asian, Cuban, and Mediterranean fare. There is also a healthy dose of cafes, taco trucks, and juicy fried chicken to be found. Exploring this side of Austin is anything but boring with the Texas favorites and diverse cuisine all in one place. You’re sure to find your ideal craving curber with one simple search.

The top restaurants in South Austin range from cafes that serve breakfast all day to reservation-only eateries with 5-star chefs. This area can provide anything your stomach desires. If you’re ready for a nightcap, you can head over to one of the many wineries or breweries located in this part of town, or even venture to a Saké brewery if you feel so inclined. Go on a tasty adventure and explore the possibilities of South Austin restaurants.

78704 (South Austin)'s top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try 78704 (South Austin) restaurants

Banner pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quinoa Bowl$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
Breakfast Tacos
More about Patika
Bouldin Creek Cafe image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Verde
Bacon egg cheese$2.70
Habañero
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make your Own$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Taco Bueno$3.75
Taco Don Chago$3.75
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Poke-Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke
Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.
Yowza Yuzu
Our Most Decadent Poke Recipe! This Bright, Smokey recipe was created to suit any sashimi grade fish. Featuring gourmet yuzu kosho, House made smokey ponzu, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño (suggest adding a touch of ginger or even mango to this) It's simple composition lets all these premium ingredients shine!
Aloha
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
More about Poke-Poke
Mr. Natural - South Lamar image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)$15.00
THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
Vegan Flautas Plate$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Bueno$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
Chicken Taco$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Large High Flying for $28$28.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $20.22.
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Spin-Art Dip$7.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic bread strips.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES

Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar

2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin

Avg 4.6 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
1 or 2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk
Breakfast Taco$3.50
El Xolo Tacos, so good and so local!
Coffee
Fair trade, locally roasted drip coffee. Ground fresh for each pot.
More about Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
More about JuiceLand
Consumer pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
Easy Egg Sandwich$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
More about Easy Tiger
Wholly Cow Burgers image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Fit Cross$9.59
Paleo friendly. Juicy 1/3 pound patty between two steamed portobello caps piled with veggies and light mustard.
Pure Single$7.69
One juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patty sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
Heavenly Double$9.99
Two juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patties sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies image

 

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
Pizza Fries$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
More about Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
TLC image

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Avocado Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad*$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies$8.00
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
More about TLC
ATX Sliders image

HAMBURGERS

ATX Sliders at Key Bar

617 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Slider Of The Month$6.00
Smoked house brisket, queso , slice jalapeno and green chili aioli on a potato bun, $ 2.00 of every Slider of the month purchased is donated to Meals on Wheels Central Texas
Zilker Zinger$5.50
beef, atx bacon jam, and fried egg
The Urban Cowboy$5.00
crispy chicken breast, texsauce, queso and fresh jalapenos
More about ATX Sliders at Key Bar
Thai Fresh image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai
Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.
Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice
\t\t\t\t\t
Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili
Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar
Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar
Rice Balls$3.93
White rice is mixed with red curry paste, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and sliced kaffir lime leaves then formed into small balls and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce
Cup Coconut Soup 8oz$6.39
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
More about Thai Fresh
Poke-Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Aloha
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
Big Jim
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
More about Poke-Poke
Baby Acapulco image

FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

1628 Barton Spring Road, Austin

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Changa$13.99
Flautas De Pollo$13.49
Quesadillas
More about Baby Acapulco
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso$13.00
tomatillo molcajete, soyrizo, tostadas
Guacamole$12.00
Green Pea Guacamole with queso fresco, herbs, tostadas
Rice Bowl$22.00
avocado, massaged kale, sunflower sprouts, black beans, salsa molcajete
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LOVE MIGAS$9.50
Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.
LOVE VEGGIES$11.50
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onion, and bell pepper sautéed in love butter (fresh garlic and serranos). Served on a bed of rice and topped with jack cheese.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$8.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.
More about Magnolia Cafe
1417 image

 

1417

1417 South 1st St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moules Frites$22.00
PEI mussels + korean chile flake + white wine + pommesfrites + aioli
The Pascal Burger$16.00
Camembert + caramelized onion + grain mustard + cornishon+Pommes frites
Kolache$6.00
More about 1417
Blended Culture image

PIZZA

Blended Culture

3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Goblin$17.00
Chile sauce, cremini mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula
Bloody Mary$16.00
San Marzano tomato, house made mozzarella, garden basil.
Two Taco plate$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
More about Blended Culture
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
13. Fried Spring Rolls$13.00
Ginger Pork Sausage, Napa Cabbage, Lettuce & Herb Wraps
10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Medley$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Swirl *Contains Pecans nuts
Prosciutto Pie$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Dressed Arugula topped with shaved Parmesan
Cheese Pizza$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning
More about Temporarily Closed
Austin Eastciders image

PIZZA

Austin Eastciders

1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Capitol$16.00
pepperoni, fennel sausage, bacon lardons, fire roasted peppers, fresno
House Fries$5.00
served with ketchup
Turkey Club$15.00
smoked turkey, provolone, avocado, bacon, romaine, smoked tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on Easy Tiger Sourdough
More about Austin Eastciders
EL Tacorrido image

 

EL Tacorrido

1701 E Riverside, Austin

Avg 3.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
More about EL Tacorrido
Barlata Tapas Restaurant image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Barlata Tapas Restaurant

1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Barlata Tapas Restaurant
Cafe No Se - Austin image

 

Cafe No Se - Austin

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafe No Se - Austin
Zen Food Mart image

 

Zen Food Mart

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Ste A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zen Food Mart





