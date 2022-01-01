78704 (South Austin) restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in South Austin
The fine city of Austin is separated into North and South regions depending on which way down the highway you intend to travel. South Austin offers a selection of eclectic cuisine that will make your heart and soul sing. From the high-end dining of Circle C to the dives of South Congress, get ready to taste and see the gloriousness of good food made well.
South Austin features a mix of pan-Asian, Cuban, and Mediterranean fare. There is also a healthy dose of cafes, taco trucks, and juicy fried chicken to be found. Exploring this side of Austin is anything but boring with the Texas favorites and diverse cuisine all in one place. You’re sure to find your ideal craving curber with one simple search.
The top restaurants in South Austin range from cafes that serve breakfast all day to reservation-only eateries with 5-star chefs. This area can provide anything your stomach desires. If you’re ready for a nightcap, you can head over to one of the many wineries or breweries located in this part of town, or even venture to a Saké brewery if you feel so inclined. Go on a tasty adventure and explore the possibilities of South Austin restaurants.
78704 (South Austin)'s top cuisines
Must-try 78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|Quinoa Bowl
|$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
|Breakfast Tacos
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Popular items
|Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)
|$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
|Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)
|$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
|South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)
|$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|Verde
|Bacon egg cheese
|$2.70
|Habañero
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Popular items
|Make your Own
|$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
|Taco Don Chago
|$3.75
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|Popular items
|Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke
Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.
|Yowza Yuzu
Our Most Decadent Poke Recipe! This Bright, Smokey recipe was created to suit any sashimi grade fish. Featuring gourmet yuzu kosho, House made smokey ponzu, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño (suggest adding a touch of ginger or even mango to this) It's simple composition lets all these premium ingredients shine!
|Aloha
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)
|$15.00
THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish
|Taco Salad
|$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
|Vegan Flautas Plate
|$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
|Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|2 Large High Flying for $28
|$28.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $20.22.
|King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
|Spin-Art Dip
|$7.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic bread strips.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
|Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
SANDWICHES
Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin
|Popular items
|Latte
1 or 2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
El Xolo Tacos, so good and so local!
|Coffee
Fair trade, locally roasted drip coffee. Ground fresh for each pot.
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
|SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)
|$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
|King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)
|$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
|Easy Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|The Fit Cross
|$9.59
Paleo friendly. Juicy 1/3 pound patty between two steamed portobello caps piled with veggies and light mustard.
|Pure Single
|$7.69
One juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patty sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
|Heavenly Double
|$9.99
Two juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patties sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan
|$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
|Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara
|$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
|Pizza Fries
|$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad*
|$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
|Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies
|$8.00
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
HAMBURGERS
ATX Sliders at Key Bar
617 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Slider Of The Month
|$6.00
Smoked house brisket, queso , slice jalapeno and green chili aioli on a potato bun, $ 2.00 of every Slider of the month purchased is donated to Meals on Wheels Central Texas
|Zilker Zinger
|$5.50
beef, atx bacon jam, and fried egg
|The Urban Cowboy
|$5.00
crispy chicken breast, texsauce, queso and fresh jalapenos
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.
Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice
\t\t\t\t\t
Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili
Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar
Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar
|Rice Balls
|$3.93
White rice is mixed with red curry paste, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and sliced kaffir lime leaves then formed into small balls and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce
|Cup Coconut Soup 8oz
|$6.39
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin
|Popular items
|Aloha
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
|Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
|Big Jim
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
1628 Barton Spring Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Baby Changa
|$13.99
|Flautas De Pollo
|$13.49
|Quesadillas
Joann's Fine Foods
1224 S Congress, Austin
|Popular items
|Queso
|$13.00
tomatillo molcajete, soyrizo, tostadas
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Green Pea Guacamole with queso fresco, herbs, tostadas
|Rice Bowl
|$22.00
avocado, massaged kale, sunflower sprouts, black beans, salsa molcajete
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|LOVE MIGAS
|$9.50
Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.
|LOVE VEGGIES
|$11.50
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onion, and bell pepper sautéed in love butter (fresh garlic and serranos). Served on a bed of rice and topped with jack cheese.
|SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
|$8.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.
1417
1417 South 1st St., Austin
|Popular items
|Moules Frites
|$22.00
PEI mussels + korean chile flake + white wine + pommesfrites + aioli
|The Pascal Burger
|$16.00
Camembert + caramelized onion + grain mustard + cornishon+Pommes frites
|Kolache
|$6.00
PIZZA
Blended Culture
3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Green Goblin
|$17.00
Chile sauce, cremini mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula
|Bloody Mary
|$16.00
San Marzano tomato, house made mozzarella, garden basil.
|Two Taco plate
|$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
Elizabeth Street Cafe
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|Popular items
|13. Fried Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Ginger Pork Sausage, Napa Cabbage, Lettuce & Herb Wraps
|10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
|10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
Temporarily Closed
424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Garden Medley
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Swirl *Contains Pecans nuts
|Prosciutto Pie
|$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Dressed Arugula topped with shaved Parmesan
|Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning
PIZZA
Austin Eastciders
1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|The Capitol
|$16.00
pepperoni, fennel sausage, bacon lardons, fire roasted peppers, fresno
|House Fries
|$5.00
served with ketchup
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
smoked turkey, provolone, avocado, bacon, romaine, smoked tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on Easy Tiger Sourdough
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Barlata Tapas Restaurant
1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
