78704 (South Austin) American restaurants you'll love

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in 78704 (South Austin)

TLC image

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Avocado Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad*$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies$8.00
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
More about TLC
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LOVE MIGAS$9.50
Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.
LOVE VEGGIES$11.50
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onion, and bell pepper sautéed in love butter (fresh garlic and serranos). Served on a bed of rice and topped with jack cheese.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$8.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.
More about Magnolia Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Tacos

Migas

Chili

Pad Thai

Pies

Al Pastor Tacos

Quesadillas

French Fries

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston