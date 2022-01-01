78704 (South Austin) American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in 78704 (South Austin)
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad*
|$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish
|Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies
|$8.00
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|LOVE MIGAS
|$9.50
Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.
|LOVE VEGGIES
|$11.50
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onion, and bell pepper sautéed in love butter (fresh garlic and serranos). Served on a bed of rice and topped with jack cheese.
|SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
|$8.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.