78704 (South Austin) breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in 78704 (South Austin)

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quinoa Bowl$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
Breakfast Tacos
More about Patika
Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Verde
Bacon egg cheese$2.70
Habañero
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make your Own$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Taco Bueno$3.75
Taco Don Chago$3.75
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Bueno$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
Chicken Taco$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso$13.00
tomatillo molcajete, soyrizo, tostadas
Guacamole$12.00
Green Pea Guacamole with queso fresco, herbs, tostadas
Rice Bowl$22.00
avocado, massaged kale, sunflower sprouts, black beans, salsa molcajete
More about Joann's Fine Foods
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LOVE MIGAS$9.50
Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.
LOVE VEGGIES$11.50
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onion, and bell pepper sautéed in love butter (fresh garlic and serranos). Served on a bed of rice and topped with jack cheese.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$8.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.
More about Magnolia Cafe
1417

1417 South 1st St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moules Frites$22.00
PEI mussels + korean chile flake + white wine + pommesfrites + aioli
The Pascal Burger$16.00
Camembert + caramelized onion + grain mustard + cornishon+Pommes frites
Kolache$6.00
More about 1417
Elizabeth Street Cafe

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
13. Fried Spring Rolls$13.00
Ginger Pork Sausage, Napa Cabbage, Lettuce & Herb Wraps
10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe
Cafe No Se - Austin

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafe No Se - Austin
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands

1011 South Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus And Veg$12.00
housemade hummus with harissa oil, pine nuts, crunchy veg, toasted sourdough
Kids Nourish Bowl$13.00
Chicken or salmon, barley, hummus, avocado, cucumber, seeds, pesto dressing
Chicken Polenta$23.00
Pan roasted chicken breast, polenta, chorizo, oven roasted carrots, corn, pea shoot leaves
More about Two Hands

