78704 (South Austin) breakfast spots you'll love
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
Popular items
Quinoa Bowl
|$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
Breakfast Tacos
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
Popular items
Verde
Bacon egg cheese
|$2.70
Habañero
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
Popular items
Make your Own
|$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Taco Don Chago
|$3.75
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
Popular items
Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
Joann's Fine Foods
1224 S Congress, Austin
Popular items
Queso
|$13.00
tomatillo molcajete, soyrizo, tostadas
Guacamole
|$12.00
Green Pea Guacamole with queso fresco, herbs, tostadas
Rice Bowl
|$22.00
avocado, massaged kale, sunflower sprouts, black beans, salsa molcajete
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
Popular items
LOVE MIGAS
|$9.50
Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.
LOVE VEGGIES
|$11.50
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onion, and bell pepper sautéed in love butter (fresh garlic and serranos). Served on a bed of rice and topped with jack cheese.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
|$8.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.
1417
1417 South 1st St., Austin
Popular items
Moules Frites
|$22.00
PEI mussels + korean chile flake + white wine + pommesfrites + aioli
The Pascal Burger
|$16.00
Camembert + caramelized onion + grain mustard + cornishon+Pommes frites
Kolache
|$6.00
Elizabeth Street Cafe
1501 S 1st St, Austin
Popular items
13. Fried Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Ginger Pork Sausage, Napa Cabbage, Lettuce & Herb Wraps
10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
Two Hands
1011 South Congress Ave, Austin
Popular items
Hummus And Veg
|$12.00
housemade hummus with harissa oil, pine nuts, crunchy veg, toasted sourdough
Kids Nourish Bowl
|$13.00
Chicken or salmon, barley, hummus, avocado, cucumber, seeds, pesto dressing
Chicken Polenta
|$23.00
Pan roasted chicken breast, polenta, chorizo, oven roasted carrots, corn, pea shoot leaves