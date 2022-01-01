78704 (South Austin) cafés you'll love

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in 78704 (South Austin)

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Quinoa Bowl$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
Breakfast Tacos
Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
SANDWICHES

Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar

2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin

Avg 4.6 (672 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Latte
1 or 2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk
Breakfast Taco$3.50
El Xolo Tacos, so good and so local!
Coffee
Fair trade, locally roasted drip coffee. Ground fresh for each pot.
ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Pad Thai
Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.
Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice
\t\t\t\t\t
Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili
Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar
Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar
Rice Balls$3.93
White rice is mixed with red curry paste, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and sliced kaffir lime leaves then formed into small balls and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce
Cup Coconut Soup 8oz$6.39
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
PIZZA

Blended Culture

3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Green Goblin$17.00
Chile sauce, cremini mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula
Bloody Mary$16.00
San Marzano tomato, house made mozzarella, garden basil.
Two Taco plate$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
Cafe No Se - Austin

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
No reviews yet
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands

1011 South Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus And Veg$12.00
housemade hummus with harissa oil, pine nuts, crunchy veg, toasted sourdough
Kids Nourish Bowl$13.00
Chicken or salmon, barley, hummus, avocado, cucumber, seeds, pesto dressing
Chicken Polenta$23.00
Pan roasted chicken breast, polenta, chorizo, oven roasted carrots, corn, pea shoot leaves
