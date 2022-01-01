78704 (South Austin) food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in 78704 (South Austin)
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Popular items
|Make your Own
|$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
|Taco Don Chago
|$3.75
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
|Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
More about ATX Sliders at Key Bar
HAMBURGERS
ATX Sliders at Key Bar
617 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Slider Of The Month
|$6.00
Smoked house brisket, queso , slice jalapeno and green chili aioli on a potato bun, $ 2.00 of every Slider of the month purchased is donated to Meals on Wheels Central Texas
|Zilker Zinger
|$5.50
beef, atx bacon jam, and fried egg
|The Urban Cowboy
|$5.00
crispy chicken breast, texsauce, queso and fresh jalapenos
More about Temporarily Closed
Temporarily Closed
424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Garden Medley
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Swirl *Contains Pecans nuts
|Prosciutto Pie
|$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Dressed Arugula topped with shaved Parmesan
|Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning