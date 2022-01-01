78704 (South Austin) Mexican restaurants you'll love

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in 78704 (South Austin)

Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Verde
Bacon egg cheese$2.70
Habañero
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make your Own$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Taco Bueno$3.75
Taco Don Chago$3.75
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Mr. Natural - South Lamar image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)$15.00
THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
Vegan Flautas Plate$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Bueno$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
Chicken Taco$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Baby Acapulco image

FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

1628 Barton Spring Road, Austin

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Changa$13.99
Flautas De Pollo$13.49
Quesadillas
More about Baby Acapulco
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso$13.00
tomatillo molcajete, soyrizo, tostadas
Guacamole$12.00
Green Pea Guacamole with queso fresco, herbs, tostadas
Rice Bowl$22.00
avocado, massaged kale, sunflower sprouts, black beans, salsa molcajete
More about Joann's Fine Foods
EL Tacorrido image

 

EL Tacorrido

1701 E Riverside, Austin

Avg 3.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
More about EL Tacorrido
Restaurant banner

 

EL Tacorrido - Sur

2316 S 1st ST Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about EL Tacorrido - Sur

