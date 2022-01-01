78704 (South Austin) Mexican restaurants you'll love
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|Verde
|Bacon egg cheese
|$2.70
|Habañero
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Popular items
|Make your Own
|$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
|Taco Don Chago
|$3.75
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)
|$15.00
THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish
|Taco Salad
|$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
|Vegan Flautas Plate
|$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
|Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
Baby Acapulco
1628 Barton Spring Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Baby Changa
|$13.99
|Flautas De Pollo
|$13.49
|Quesadillas
Joann's Fine Foods
1224 S Congress, Austin
|Popular items
|Queso
|$13.00
tomatillo molcajete, soyrizo, tostadas
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Green Pea Guacamole with queso fresco, herbs, tostadas
|Rice Bowl
|$22.00
avocado, massaged kale, sunflower sprouts, black beans, salsa molcajete