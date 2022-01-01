Avocado salad in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve avocado salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette