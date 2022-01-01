Burritos in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve burritos
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Steak and egg burrito
|$10.25
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.60
|Loca maria burrito
|$11.25
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$10.50
|Steak Burrito
|$10.50
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.50
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Steak Burrito
|$10.50
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$10.50
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$10.50
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Beyond Burrito
|$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*