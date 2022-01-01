Carrot cake in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve carrot cake
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Vegan Carrot Pumpkin Cake
|$6.00
From Celeste's Best, delicious and moist vegan carrot pumpkin cake with vegan cream cheese frosting! (CONTAINS NUTS)
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|3 Layer: Carrot Cake GF/V
|$7.93
Super moist carrot cake with raisin and walnuts. Gluten free and vegan.
(ingredients: flax meal, coconut oil, maple syrup, apple sauce, light brown sugar, sea salt, baking soda, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, almond milk, carrots, almond flour, gluten free flour mix (tapioca starch, potato starch, rice flour) walnuts, raisins, lemon juice, earth balance vegan butter, palm shortening, powdered sugar, vanilla extract (vanilla bean, vodka))