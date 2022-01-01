Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Patika
Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Breaded Chicken Sandwich$7.89
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Breaded Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Patty on a Brioche Bun. Comes with Mayo & Pickle. Your Choice of Regular or Spicey.
Nashville Hot-N-Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Breaded Deep Fried Chicken tossed in Hot-n-Spicey Nashville seasoning topped with Mango/Habanero Pickles, Horseradish Aioli, 5 blend Italian Cheese on a Brioche Bun
More about Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Classic Chicken Salad with Romaine, Celery, Rosemary, Red Grapes, Pecans, Red Onion (all ingredients already mixed with chicken)
*We proudly source our chicken from Redbird Farms
More about TLC
Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Golden Chicken Breakfast Sandwich-can Be Made Gluten Free$8.93
On a ciabatta roll we pile golden chicken (fried in the same fryer as items that contain gluten), a fried egg, spicy mayo and lettuce.
Golden flour ingredients: gluten free flour blend (rice flour, tapioca and potato starch), turmeric, curry powder, salt, sugar\t
Chicken- strips of chicken breast, dipped in soy sauce, then dredged in golden flour.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)$16.39
Marinated with cayenne pepper, coconut milk, coconut flakes, and fish sauce.Served with Thai chili lime mayo and spicy pickles. Comes w/ a side salad. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
we use whole boneless chicken breast with skin on. It’s marinated with coconut milk, coconut flakes, dried Thai chilies, soy sauce, fish sauce, cilantro, black pepper. The pieces are then drenched in a flour mixture of gluten free flour (rice flour, tapioca flour and potato starch) and cayenne pepper.
\t\t\t\t\t\t\t
Build: Whole wheat bun, spicy pickles, spicy mayo, lettuce and fried chicken
Pickles are marinated cucumber in vinegar, salt, sugar, dried thai chilis and shallots.
Spicy mayo: Mayonnaise fresh thai chilis, fish sauce, garlic, sugar and lime juice.
Golden Chicken Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)$13.39
On a ciabatta roll we pile golden chicken, spicy mayo and lettuce.
Golden flour ingredients: gluten free flour blend (rice flour, tapioca and potato starch), turmeric, curry powder, salt, sugar\t
Chicken- strips of chicken thighs, dipped in soy sauce, then dredged in golden flour
Add a fried egg and its just like the one we have for breakfast!
More about Thai Fresh
Austin Eastciders

1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Easy Tiger bun, iceberg, salt and vinegar chips, red onion, Valentina hot sauce
More about Austin Eastciders

