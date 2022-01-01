Chicken sandwiches in 78704 (South Austin)
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Crispy Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$7.89
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Fried Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Patty on a Brioche Bun. Comes with Mayo & Pickle. Your Choice of Regular or Spicey.
|Nashville Hot-N-Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Breaded Deep Fried Chicken tossed in Hot-n-Spicey Nashville seasoning topped with Mango/Habanero Pickles, Horseradish Aioli, 5 blend Italian Cheese on a Brioche Bun
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Classic Chicken Salad with Romaine, Celery, Rosemary, Red Grapes, Pecans, Red Onion (all ingredients already mixed with chicken)
*We proudly source our chicken from Redbird Farms
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Golden Chicken Breakfast Sandwich-can Be Made Gluten Free
|$8.93
On a ciabatta roll we pile golden chicken (fried in the same fryer as items that contain gluten), a fried egg, spicy mayo and lettuce.
Golden flour ingredients: gluten free flour blend (rice flour, tapioca and potato starch), turmeric, curry powder, salt, sugar\t
Chicken- strips of chicken breast, dipped in soy sauce, then dredged in golden flour.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)
|$16.39
Marinated with cayenne pepper, coconut milk, coconut flakes, and fish sauce.Served with Thai chili lime mayo and spicy pickles. Comes w/ a side salad. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
we use whole boneless chicken breast with skin on. It’s marinated with coconut milk, coconut flakes, dried Thai chilies, soy sauce, fish sauce, cilantro, black pepper. The pieces are then drenched in a flour mixture of gluten free flour (rice flour, tapioca flour and potato starch) and cayenne pepper.
Build: Whole wheat bun, spicy pickles, spicy mayo, lettuce and fried chicken
Pickles are marinated cucumber in vinegar, salt, sugar, dried thai chilis and shallots.
Spicy mayo: Mayonnaise fresh thai chilis, fish sauce, garlic, sugar and lime juice.
|Golden Chicken Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)
|$13.39
On a ciabatta roll we pile golden chicken, spicy mayo and lettuce.
Golden flour ingredients: gluten free flour blend (rice flour, tapioca and potato starch), turmeric, curry powder, salt, sugar\t
Chicken- strips of chicken thighs, dipped in soy sauce, then dredged in golden flour
Add a fried egg and its just like the one we have for breakfast!