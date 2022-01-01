Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
78704 (South Austin)
/
Austin
/
78704 (South Austin)
/
Chicken Tenders
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
Avg 4.3
(304 reviews)
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders
$9.00
Chicken Strips with Ranch Dressing.
More about Easy Tiger
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
$8.00
**For 12 and Under** 3 Chicken Tenders and Choice of Side
More about TLC
Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)
Sweet Potato Fries
Tomato Salad
Cheeseburgers
Pork Belly
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
Chicken Rolls
Grilled Chicken
More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore
Allandale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Rosedale
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
South Lamar District
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
West Campus
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston