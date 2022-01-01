Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in 78704 (South Austin)

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

Mr Natural

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno Plate$18.60
Stuffed poblano pepper with potato, cheese & corn. In egg batter and pan fried. Topped with salsa ranchera
More about Mr Natural
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$24.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods

Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Croissants

Asian Salad

Spaghetti

Seaweed Salad

Burritos

Fish Tacos

Tarts

Rice Bowls

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (764 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston