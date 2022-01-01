Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chocolate bars

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dessert Bar - Butterfinger, Coconut with Chocolate & Butterscotch Morsels$4.29
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bar: Rice Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars$3.93
Gluten free and vegan. Three layer of rice crispy, chocolate peanut butter and dark chocolate.
(ingredients: Gluten Free crispy rice cereal, cane sugar, agave nectar, semi sweet chocolate (soy free), butter, peanut butter)
More about Thai Fresh

