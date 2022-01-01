Chocolate brownies in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Brownie - Fabulous Chocolate Chunk
|$4.29
Brownie with Triple Chocolate Chunks & Chips
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Chocolate Brownie a la Mode
|$8.00
Homemade Chocolate Brownie with a gooey center, served with Blue Bell Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Brownies: Double Chocolate GF/V
|$6.93
(ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Oat Milk, Vanilla extract(vanilla beans and vodka) evaporated cane juice, Cocoa powder, Sorghum Flour, Gluten Free Flour Mix (Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch), Xanthan Gum, Flax Meal, Sea Salt, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chip ( Soy Free).