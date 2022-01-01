Chocolate cake in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Cake: Cacao Chocolate Cake GF/Refined Sugar Free/DF
|$7.39
Made with ceremonial grade cacao and maple syrup, this chocolate cake is refined sugar free, rich and fudgy.
(ingredients: maple syrup, oat milk, cocoa powder, coconut oil, sunflower butter, sea salt, vanilla extract(vanilla beans, vodka), pitted dates, egg)
|3 Layer Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Bean Buttercream Gf\\V
|$7.95