Chocolate cake in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chocolate cake

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cake: Cacao Chocolate Cake GF/Refined Sugar Free/DF$7.39
Made with ceremonial grade cacao and maple syrup, this chocolate cake is refined sugar free, rich and fudgy.
(ingredients: maple syrup, oat milk, cocoa powder, coconut oil, sunflower butter, sea salt, vanilla extract(vanilla beans, vodka), pitted dates, egg)
3 Layer Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Bean Buttercream Gf\\V$7.95
More about Thai Fresh
Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Sprinkle Cake$8.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods

