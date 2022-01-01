Chocolate chip cookies in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
More about Southside Flying Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
More about Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Colossal Cookie Triple Chocolate Chip
|$2.40
More about Thai Fresh
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Cookie Dough (Chocolate Chip)
|Cookie: Classic Chocolate Chip GF/DF
|$3.39
contains eggs.
(ingredients:GF Flour Mix ,Vanilla (Vodka, Vanilla Beans), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Contains Soy Lecithin), Xantham Gum, Organic Palm Shortening, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Brown Sugar, Local Eggs, Baking Soda, Sea Salt )
|Cookie: Vegan Chocolate Chip V/GF
|$3.39
Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
(ingredients: c gf flour blend, sorghum, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, Sea salt, cinnamon, brown sugar, sugar, coconut oil , Organic Palm shortening
oat milk, agave, vanilla extract(Vanilla Bean and Vodka) SemiSweet Chocolate Chips(contains Soy Lecithin)