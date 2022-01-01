Chocolate chip cookies in 78704 (South Austin)

Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.

(ingredients: c gf flour blend, sorghum, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, Sea salt, cinnamon, brown sugar, sugar, coconut oil , Organic Palm shortening

oat milk, agave, vanilla extract(Vanilla Bean and Vodka) SemiSweet Chocolate Chips(contains Soy Lecithin)

