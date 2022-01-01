Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dreamsicle Shortbread Cookie$2.00
Peanut Butter Miso Cookie$2.00
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich$4.75
Vegan vanilla cream sandwich between 2 large soft oatmeal cookies.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Ronnie's Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
Celeste's Best Cookie$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spring Cookie Tin$30.00
Our Spring Cookie tin is inspired by the bright flavors of a new season! Includes four of each:
● Corn Blueberry Cookie: Barton Springs Mill Blue Corn Meal adds a bright flavor to this sweet
and salty treat.
● Matcha Shortbread: Delicate shortbread cookie swirled with matcha.
● Orange Honey Cookie: Sweetened with honey and scented with orange zest.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Colossal Cookie Triple Chocolate Chip$2.40
Oreo Cookie Brownie Dessert Bar$4.29
Decadent amount of Oreo Cookies Mixed into a Brownie Batter and a Spackling of Oreo Creme
GLUTEN-FREE Chocolate Cookie *NEW*$2.69
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie Dough (Chocolate Chip)
Cookie Monster
Banana ice cream made with palm sugar base and Texas pecans
Cookie: Lemon Poppy Seed- GF, DF$3.39
Contains Eggs
(ingredients: Gluten free flour, Baking soda, cream of tartar, xanthan gum, turmeric, poppy seeds, egg yolks, sugar, Earth Balance vegan butter, lemon juice, lemon extract, orange extract)
More about Thai Fresh

