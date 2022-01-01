Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in 78704 (South Austin)

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
House Pickled Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad$4.00
Cucumbers, ginger, shallots, serranos peppers and cilantro marinated in a dressing with vinegar, sugar and salt.
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
House Pickled Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Poke-Poke
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
Takeout
16. Green Mango & Cucumber Salad$14.00
Shredded Roots, Crispy Spiced Shrimp, Beef Jerky, Thai Basil
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Rice Bowls

Peanut Butter Cookies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pad Thai

Vermicelli

Steak Burritos

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston