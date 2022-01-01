Cucumber salad in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve cucumber salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
|House Pickled Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
Cucumbers, ginger, shallots, serranos peppers and cilantro marinated in a dressing with vinegar, sugar and salt.
