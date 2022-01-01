Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Donut holes in
78704 (South Austin)
/
Austin
/
78704 (South Austin)
/
Donut Holes
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve donut holes
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
No reviews yet
Donut Holes
$9.00
granny smith apple, cider glaze, fried-to-order
More about Patika
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
Avg 4.4
(1622 reviews)
Cinnamon Donut Holes
$6.00
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
