Fajitas in 78704 (South Austin)

Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas Ricas(V,GF) ToGo$11.95
marinated and roasted portabello mushrooms seared with zucchini medallions, red onions, and garlic, with sides of freshly made pico de gallo, shredded lettuce tortillas, beans, and either chipotle pecan pesto(v), or house salsa.
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken fajita taco$4.25
Beef fajita taco$4.25
Beef Fajita Enchilada$11.25
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sirloin Fajita Taco$5.93
Grass-fed sirlion with onions, bell peppers (when seasonally available), and Thai Basil. Seasoned with fish sauce, garlic, shallots, and cayenne pepper (the steak is marinated in soy)
Tempeh Fajita Taco$5.39
Black Eyed Pea Tempeh, thai basil, onions and bell peppers (if in season). Seasoned with soy sauce, garlic, shallots and cayenne pepper
Fajita Rice Bowl$8.93
White rice, soy sauce, onion, bell pepper(when in season) and a fried egg. Cilantro you can pick tempeh or Sliced sirloin(marinated in soy) cooked in fajita spice mix (black pepper, thai chilis, cayenne pepper, salt and sugar).
More about Thai Fresh
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Fajitas$36.00
Chx Fajitas$28.00
Steak Fajitas$33.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods

