Fajitas in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve fajitas
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Fajitas Ricas(V,GF) ToGo
|$11.95
marinated and roasted portabello mushrooms seared with zucchini medallions, red onions, and garlic, with sides of freshly made pico de gallo, shredded lettuce tortillas, beans, and either chipotle pecan pesto(v), or house salsa.
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Chicken fajita taco
|$4.25
|Beef fajita taco
|$4.25
|Beef Fajita Enchilada
|$11.25
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Sirloin Fajita Taco
|$5.93
Grass-fed sirlion with onions, bell peppers (when seasonally available), and Thai Basil. Seasoned with fish sauce, garlic, shallots, and cayenne pepper (the steak is marinated in soy)
|Tempeh Fajita Taco
|$5.39
Black Eyed Pea Tempeh, thai basil, onions and bell peppers (if in season). Seasoned with soy sauce, garlic, shallots and cayenne pepper
|Fajita Rice Bowl
|$8.93
White rice, soy sauce, onion, bell pepper(when in season) and a fried egg. Cilantro you can pick tempeh or Sliced sirloin(marinated in soy) cooked in fajita spice mix (black pepper, thai chilis, cayenne pepper, salt and sugar).