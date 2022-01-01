Flautas in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve flautas

Mr. Natural - South Lamar image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)$15.00
THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
Vegan Flautas Plate$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Baby Acapulco image

FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

1628 Barton Spring Road, Austin

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas De Pollo$13.49
More about Baby Acapulco

