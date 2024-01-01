Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried wontons in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve fried wontons

Item pic

 

East Side King - High Noon

2000 E Cesar Chabez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Wontons$7.00
Hand rolled pork belly wontons, sweet-n-spicy sauce
More about East Side King - High Noon
Item pic

 

East Side King - Sola

2310 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Wonton$7.50
More about East Side King - Sola

