Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried wontons in
78704 (South Austin)
/
Austin
/
78704 (South Austin)
/
Fried Wontons
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve fried wontons
East Side King - High Noon
2000 E Cesar Chabez, Austin
No reviews yet
Fried Wontons
$7.00
Hand rolled pork belly wontons, sweet-n-spicy sauce
More about East Side King - High Noon
East Side King - Sola
2310 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
No reviews yet
Fried Wonton
$7.50
More about East Side King - Sola
Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)
Carne Asada Tacos
Crispy Tacos
Home Fries
Hot Chocolate
Cheeseburgers
Hummus
Hash Browns
Cappuccino
More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore
Allandale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Rosedale
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
South Lamar District
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
West Campus
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(71 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(410 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston