Fritters in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve fritters

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sesame Coconut Shrimp Fritters$8.50
Served w/ spicy tamarind sauce. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
Shrimp is only slightly salted, then battered and deep-fried. Served with spicy tamarind sauce (tamarind water, sugar, Thai chilies, and fish sauce). The sauce is a little spicy
The batter: tapioca starch, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, coconut flakes and water.
More about Thai Fresh
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
19. Shrimp & Yam Fritters$16.00
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -

