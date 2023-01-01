Fritters in 78704 (South Austin)
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Sesame Coconut Shrimp Fritters
|$8.50
Served w/ spicy tamarind sauce. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
Shrimp is only slightly salted, then battered and deep-fried. Served with spicy tamarind sauce (tamarind water, sugar, Thai chilies, and fish sauce). The sauce is a little spicy
The batter: tapioca starch, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, coconut flakes and water.