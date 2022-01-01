Fudge in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve fudge
Wholly Cow Burgers South Lamar
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Tempeh Burger
|$7.99
1/3 LB Tempeh Patty with TX Cowtail Black Eyed Peas, Black Bean, and Ginger on a vegan Pretzel Bun with Spicy Russian Dressing and all the Fixins'
|Heavenly Double
|$9.99
Two juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patties sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
|Grilled Chicken in Paradise
|$7.59
A 6oz Piece of Grilled Juicy Pasture Raised Chicken on a Kings Hawaiian Bun topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and a savory Pesto Aioli.
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Pad Sea Ew
|$0.00
Flat rice noodles in a light and sweet soy sauces w/egg, and chinese broccoli
Flat rice noodles with fried garlic, light and sweet soy sauces w/egg & Chinese broccoli. This is a Thai street noodle classic. You will see more of this dish than Pad Thai on the street of Thailand. It is recommended with pickled serranos.
Soy bean oil, Wide Noodles, garlic, Egg, Gailan (When not in season substituting deep purple and green beans), Garnish with Ground White pepper
Pad Se Ew Sauce: Light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar. Pad Se Ew Sauce is always vegetarian.
|Rice Balls
|$3.93
White rice is mixed with red curry paste, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and sliced kaffir lime leaves then formed into small balls and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce
|Bowl Coconut Soup 16oz
|$9.93
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal (pieces are added to the soup for flavoring, but not meant to be eaten directly), cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.