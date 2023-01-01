Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Patika - South Lamar

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$11.50
kale, caesar dressing, parmesan, garlicky breadcrumbs
Kale Caesar Salad$11.50
sweet potato, apple, cabbage, corn, goat cheese, tahini garlic dressing, sesame crunch
*vegetarian
More about Patika - South Lamar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke - SoCo

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Side Salad$6.00
Small 16 oz of our classic kale salad
Asian Kale Salad$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
More about Poke-Poke - SoCo
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger - South

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Harvest Kale Salad$12.75
Baby Kale, Granny Smith Apple, Roasted Sweet Potato, Pumpkin Seeds, Parmesan Vinaigrette.
Kale Salad With Roasted Chicken$16.00
Baby Kale, Romaine, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Yogurt Marinated Chicken, Buttermilk-Herb Dressing Served with Easy Tiger Bread
More about Easy Tiger - South
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke - South Brodie

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Side Salad$6.00
Small 16 oz of our classic kale salad
Asian Kale Salad$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
More about Poke-Poke - South Brodie

