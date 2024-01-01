Katsu curry in 78704 (South Austin)
East Side King - Sola
2310 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chicken katsu Curry Rice
|$14.00
japanese curry with panko fried chicken katsu, short grain rice, pickled red onion and fukujinzuke
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$14.00
This mouthwatering dish combines the comforting warmth of Japanese curry with the crispy and succulent goodness of Chicken Katsu. Savor a symphony of tastes and textures in every bite.