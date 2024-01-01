Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve katsu curry

East Side King - Sola

2310 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken katsu Curry Rice$14.00
japanese curry with panko fried chicken katsu, short grain rice, pickled red onion and fukujinzuke
Chicken Katsu Curry$14.00
This mouthwatering dish combines the comforting warmth of Japanese curry with the crispy and succulent goodness of Chicken Katsu. Savor a symphony of tastes and textures in every bite.
More about East Side King - Sola
East Side King - High Noon

2000 E Cesar Chabez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry$14.00
Traditional Japanese curry served with thin sliced cabbage, fukujunzuke, pickled red onions and CHICKEN KATSU!
More about East Side King - High Noon

