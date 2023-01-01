Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve kimchi

Poke-Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke - SoCo

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Side Kimchi (4oz)$4.00
More about Poke-Poke - SoCo
Poke-Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke - South Brodie

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Large Side Kimchi (4oz)$4.00
More about Poke-Poke - South Brodie

