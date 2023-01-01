Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kimchi in
78704 (South Austin)
/
Austin
/
78704 (South Austin)
/
Kimchi
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve kimchi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke - SoCo
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
Avg 4.6
(686 reviews)
Large Side Kimchi (4oz)
$4.00
More about Poke-Poke - SoCo
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke - South Brodie
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin
Avg 4.7
(1117 reviews)
Large Side Kimchi (4oz)
$4.00
More about Poke-Poke - South Brodie
