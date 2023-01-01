Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in 78704 (South Austin)

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve leche cake

Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers South Lamar

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CAKE - Tres Leches Slice$5.29
More about Wholly Cow Burgers South Lamar
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cake: Tres Leches Cake GF/V$6.00
Made with almond milk, coconut milk and coconut condensed milk. Drizzled with vegan caramel sauce. This cake is moist and slightly sweet.
(ingredients: Coconut Condensed Milk (coconut milk, sugar) almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, lemon juice, apple sauce, vanilla extract(vanilla, vodka) almond flour, potato starch, corn starch, cane sugar, baking powder, baking soda, earth balance vegan butter, powdered sugar)
More about Thai Fresh
El Alma Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Alma Cafe y Cantina

1025 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake With Espresso Tequila$8.00
More about El Alma Cafe y Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Muffins

Ceviche

Migas

Sorbet

Tostadas

Chocolate Mousse

Pudding

Carne Asada

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (973 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (694 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston