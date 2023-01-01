Leche cake in 78704 (South Austin)

Made with almond milk, coconut milk and coconut condensed milk. Drizzled with vegan caramel sauce. This cake is moist and slightly sweet.

(ingredients: Coconut Condensed Milk (coconut milk, sugar) almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, lemon juice, apple sauce, vanilla extract(vanilla, vodka) almond flour, potato starch, corn starch, cane sugar, baking powder, baking soda, earth balance vegan butter, powdered sugar)

