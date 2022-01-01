Migas in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve migas
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Migas taco
|$3.70
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$3.75
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
|$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$3.75
Crunchy corn chips, eggs, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese