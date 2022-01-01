Migas in 78704 (South Austin)

Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Migas taco$3.70
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas Taco$3.75
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Migas Taco$3.75
Crunchy corn chips, eggs, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LOVE MIGAS$9.50
Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.
More about Magnolia Cafe

