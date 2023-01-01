Noodle soup in 78704 (South Austin)
Easy Tiger - South
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.25
Delicious Chicken Noodle Soup.
Savory, herbed chicken broth, carrots, onions, curry pasta, chicken.
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Bowl Noodle Soup
|$8.50
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.
|Meal Noodle Soup
|$10.50
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.