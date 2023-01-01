Noodle soup in 78704 (South Austin)

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve noodle soup

Easy Tiger - South

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.25
Delicious Chicken Noodle Soup.
Savory, herbed chicken broth, carrots, onions, curry pasta, chicken.
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.25
Delicious Chicken Noodle Soup.
More about Easy Tiger - South
Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl Noodle Soup$8.50
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.
Meal Noodle Soup$10.50
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.
More about Thai Fresh

