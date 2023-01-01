Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

Patika - South Lamar

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Migas Omelette$13.00
3 egg omelet filled with crispy tortilla, pork chorizo, sofrito and cheese topped with avocado crema, pico de gallo and cilantro
*vegetarian option
More about Patika - South Lamar
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe - South Congress

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
T. REX OMELETTE$14.50
A 3-egg omelette with shredded turkey, avocado, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese, served with your choice of two sides.
PRIMADORA OMELETTE$14.50
Sliced avocado with cheddar/jack cheese, topped with lemon sourcream sauce, verde and chipotle
sauces
CHEESE OMELETTE$10.50
A 3-egg cheese omelette served with your choice of two sides.
More about Magnolia Cafe - South Congress
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
65. Roasted Pork & Wood Ear Mushroom Omelette$18.00
Mango, Cucumber, Basil, Cripsy Shallots
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -

