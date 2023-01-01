Omelettes in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve omelettes
Patika - South Lamar
Patika - South Lamar
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Migas Omelette
|$13.00
3 egg omelet filled with crispy tortilla, pork chorizo, sofrito and cheese topped with avocado crema, pico de gallo and cilantro
*vegetarian option
Magnolia Cafe - South Congress
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe - South Congress
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|T. REX OMELETTE
|$14.50
A 3-egg omelette with shredded turkey, avocado, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese, served with your choice of two sides.
|PRIMADORA OMELETTE
|$14.50
Sliced avocado with cheddar/jack cheese, topped with lemon sourcream sauce, verde and chipotle
sauces
|CHEESE OMELETTE
|$10.50
A 3-egg cheese omelette served with your choice of two sides.