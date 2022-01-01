Pad thai in 78704 (South Austin)

Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.

Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.

Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice

Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili

Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar

Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar

