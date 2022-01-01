Pad thai in 78704 (South Austin)

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai
Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.
Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice
\t\t\t\t\t
Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili
Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar
Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar
More about Thai Fresh

Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chili

Hummus

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Enchiladas

Curry

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston