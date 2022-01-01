Pies in 78704 (South Austin)

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve pies

Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Pie Classic Pepperoni$11.50
Traditional "cup and char" pepperoni, herb blend, mozzarella, marinara
20" Build Your Own Pie$18.00
Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Brussels Sprout Pie image

 

Temporarily Closed

424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brussels Sprout Pie$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze Swirl
Porky Pie$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon, Pulled Pork, and Sausage
More about Temporarily Closed
Apple Pie image

 

Little Brother

1512 S Congress Ave., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$5.00
More about Little Brother

Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Tacos

Salmon

Flautas

Hummus

Grilled Chicken

Chai Lattes

Quesadillas

Migas

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston