Prosciutto in
78704 (South Austin)
/
Austin
/
78704 (South Austin)
/
Prosciutto
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve prosciutto
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
Avg 4.3
(304 reviews)
Prosciutto Baguette
$15.00
Prosciutto, Manchego Cheese, Arugula, Dijonaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette.
More about Easy Tiger
Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)
Pies
Chili
Enchiladas
Flautas
Chai Lattes
Migas
Hummus
Al Pastor Tacos
More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore
University of Texas
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Rosedale
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
South Lamar District
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
West Campus
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston