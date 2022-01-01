Seaweed salad in
78704 (South Austin)
/
Austin
/
78704 (South Austin)
/
Seaweed Salad
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve seaweed salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin
Avg 4.7
(1117 reviews)
Large Seaweed Salad Side (4oz)
$4.00
More about Poke-Poke
Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)
Salmon
Pies
Caesar Salad
Quesadillas
Chai Lattes
Al Pastor Tacos
Tacos
Pretzels
More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore
University of Texas
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Rosedale
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
South Lamar District
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
West Campus
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston