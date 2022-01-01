Tacos in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve tacos
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Migas taco
|$3.70
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Taco Azteca
|$3.75
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|BYO Breakfast Taco
All tacos are topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
|#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco
|$6.00
Homemade wheat protein (seitan), seasoned with kelp, breaded and fried. It is topped with pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, avocado, & sriracha mayo.
|#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
|$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Steak Taco
|$3.85
Tender beef sirloin steak bits with grilled onion and poblano peppers
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
|Migas Taco
|$3.75
Crunchy corn chips, eggs, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese
Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
El Xolo Tacos, so good and so local!
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|TWO BREAKFAST TACOS
|$8.25
Two breakfast tacos filled with your choice of up to three ingredients on flour or corn tortillas.
Blended Culture
3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Two Taco plate
|$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
|3 Tacos and consome
|$13.00
Three of our tacos served with consome, there's an additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.75