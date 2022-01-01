Tacos in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve tacos

Breakfast Tacos image

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos
More about Patika
Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Migas taco$3.70
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Taco Azteca image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Azteca$3.75
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Taco Bueno$3.75
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BYO Breakfast Taco
All tacos are topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco$6.00
Homemade wheat protein (seitan), seasoned with kelp, breaded and fried. It is topped with pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, avocado, & sriracha mayo.
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Steak Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Taco$3.85
Tender beef sirloin steak bits with grilled onion and poblano peppers
Taco Bueno$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
Migas Taco$3.75
Crunchy corn chips, eggs, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Breakfast Taco image

SANDWICHES

Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar

2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin

Avg 4.6 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Taco$3.50
El Xolo Tacos, so good and so local!
More about Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
BFST Taco Flour$6.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TWO BREAKFAST TACOS$8.25
Two breakfast tacos filled with your choice of up to three ingredients on flour or corn tortillas.
More about Magnolia Cafe
Two Taco plate image

PIZZA

Blended Culture

3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Two Taco plate$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
3 Tacos and consome$13.00
Three of our tacos served with consome, there's an additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
Barbacoa Taco$3.75
More about Blended Culture

