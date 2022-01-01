Asian salad in Allandale
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$15.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, fall citrus segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$18.00
Fresh noodles, avocado, mango, peanuts, cilantro, basil, mint, scallions, carrots, toasted coconut, tomato, and cabbage with a Thai-style vinaigrette. We recommend adding steak!
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**