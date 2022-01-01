Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Allandale
/
Austin
/
Allandale
/
Brisket
Allandale restaurants that serve brisket
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
Avg 4.4
(1474 reviews)
Suadero (Brisket)
$7.00
brisket, cilantro, onion, salsa tatemada
More about Taco Flats
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
Avg 4.6
(1382 reviews)
Eye Round & Brisket Pho
$10.00
Brisket Pho
$10.00
More about PhoNatic
