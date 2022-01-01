Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Allandale

Allandale restaurants
Allandale restaurants that serve brisket

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Suadero (Brisket)$7.00
brisket, cilantro, onion, salsa tatemada
More about Taco Flats
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Eye Round & Brisket Pho$10.00
Brisket Pho$10.00
More about PhoNatic

