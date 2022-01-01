Chicken salad in Allandale
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|SALAD Crunchy Chicken
|$15.00
Romaine, oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, housemade Buttermilk Ranch on side
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$15.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, fall citrus segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Bartlett's
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Crispy tortilla strips, honey lime vinaigrette and peanut dressing, julienne carrot, crushed peanuts, cilantro.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
More about Happy Chicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|Chick Wrap
|$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
|Chick Sandwich
|$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
|ATX Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken