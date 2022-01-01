Chicken salad in Allandale

Go
Allandale restaurants
Toast

Allandale restaurants that serve chicken salad

c12a4c8d-1206-4f0c-a714-57c5f1be5b4a image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALAD Crunchy Chicken$15.00
Romaine, oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, housemade Buttermilk Ranch on side
Asian Chicken Salad$15.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, fall citrus segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$20.00
Crispy tortilla strips, honey lime vinaigrette and peanut dressing, julienne carrot, crushed peanuts, cilantro.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
More about Bartlett's
Happy Chicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

6425 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Chick Wrap$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
Chick Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
ATX Salad with Chicken$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
More about Happy Chicks

Browse other tasty dishes in Allandale

Asian Salad

Salmon

Carne Asada

Map

More near Allandale to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston